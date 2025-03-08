Tyler Freeman News: Having strong spring
Freeman started in center field and went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's spring game against the Athletics.
Freeman is raking in the Cactus League, batting .462 with a home run and three doubles through six contests. He's one of a bunch competing for a utility role and has appeared at second base (twice), shortstop, third base and center field (twice). Freeman could also find a regular gig at second base, which does not have a settled starter at this point in spring training. He's been the best among the group vying for the spot.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now