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Tyler Freeman News: Homers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Freeman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 11-4 loss to the Angels.

Freeman has hit safely in his last eight games, going 11-for-29 (.379) in that span. The homer was his first since May 8 in Philadelphia. Freeman continues to handle most of the playing time in right field, though he'll occasionally sit out. The 27-year-old is batting .277 with a .733 OPS, three homers, 17 RBI, 16 runs scored, five stolen bases and five doubles across 41 contests this season.

Tyler Freeman
Colorado Rockies
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