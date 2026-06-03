Tyler Freeman News: Homers in loss
Freeman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 11-4 loss to the Angels.
Freeman has hit safely in his last eight games, going 11-for-29 (.379) in that span. The homer was his first since May 8 in Philadelphia. Freeman continues to handle most of the playing time in right field, though he'll occasionally sit out. The 27-year-old is batting .277 with a .733 OPS, three homers, 17 RBI, 16 runs scored, five stolen bases and five doubles across 41 contests this season.
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