Tyler Freeman News: Logs three hits Sunday
Freeman went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored, a stolen base and a walk in Sunday's 19-6 loss to the Giants.
Freeman extended his hitting streak to six games with a three-hit performance, his first such effort of the campaign. In addition, the 27-year-old tallied his fifth stolen base of the season, his first swiped bag since May 8. With Mickey Moniak (ankle) and Jordan Beck (hamstring) sidelined, Freeman has seen steadier playing time in the outfield of late, starting in right field in seven of the past eight contests.
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