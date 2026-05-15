Tyler Freeman News: Placed on paternity leave
The Rockies placed Freeman on the paternity leave list Friday.
By rule, Freeman will be away for the next 1-to-3 games while welcoming a new child to the family. His roster spot is being absorbed by Sterlin Thompson.
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