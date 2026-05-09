Tyler Freeman News: Productive in Friday's win

Freeman went 2-for-6 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Friday's 9-7 extra-innings win over the Phillies.

Getting the start in right field and batting second, Freeman took Tim Mayza deep in the seventh inning to give the Rockies a 7-2 lead, a run that proved to be crucial when the home side struck for five runs in the bottom of the eighth. Freeman has seen most of his playing time in the outfield so far, playing only four games at second base compared to 13 in right field and seven at DH, and in that role he's slashing .293/.376/.400 over 88 plate appearances with two homers, four steals, eight runs and 12 RBI.