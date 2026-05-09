Tyler Freeman News: Productive in Friday's win
Freeman went 2-for-6 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Friday's 9-7 extra-innings win over the Phillies.
Getting the start in right field and batting second, Freeman took Tim Mayza deep in the seventh inning to give the Rockies a 7-2 lead, a run that proved to be crucial when the home side struck for five runs in the bottom of the eighth. Freeman has seen most of his playing time in the outfield so far, playing only four games at second base compared to 13 in right field and seven at DH, and in that role he's slashing .293/.376/.400 over 88 plate appearances with two homers, four steals, eight runs and 12 RBI.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Freeman See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 1425 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Freeman See More