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Tyler Freeman News: Records three hits Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Freeman went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Thursday's win over the Astros.

Freeman brought home the first run for the Rockies with an RBI groundout that scored Kyle Karros, but he would also add two more hits in the fifth and seventh innings. This snapped a 0-for-9 stretch for Freeman over his previous three games, and while he remains a part-time option in the Rockies' outfield, he's seeing the ball well. In 34 plate appearances since the beginning of April, Freeman is hitting .300 with a .682 OPS.

Tyler Freeman
Colorado Rockies
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