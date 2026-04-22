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Tyler Freeman News: Returns to Colorado lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Freeman (illness) will start at designated hitter and bat cleanup in Wednesday's contest versus the Padres.

Freeman was removed from Monday's game and didn't play Tuesday due to illness, but he'll give it a go Wednesday. The 26-year-old is slashing .294/.385/.294 with a pair of stolen bases over his first 40 plate appearances this season.

Tyler Freeman
Colorado Rockies
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