Tyler Freeman News: Settling into everyday role
Freeman will start in right field and bat second in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Freeman will occupy right field for the fifth game in a row after going 4-for-14 with a walk, two RBI and a run over his previous four starts. The Rockies will eventually get one of their everyday outfielders in Mickey Moniak (ankle) back from the injured list, but Freeman could end up holding on to a regular role with Colorado having begun to phase out Edouard Julien, who is batting just .065 with a 35.3 percent strikeout rate thus far in May.
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