Tyler Freeman News: Sitting Saturday
Freeman is not in the Rockies' starting lineup against the Giants on Saturday.
Freeman is in the midst of a four-game hitting streak, going 5-for-16 (.313) with two runs in that span. He'll be on the bench for the start of Saturday's contest while Hunter Goodman serves as the designated hitter and Brett Sullivan starts behind home plate for the Rockies.
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