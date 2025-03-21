Tyler Freeman News: Starts at second base

Freeman started at second base and went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a triple and an RBI in Friday's spring game against the Giants.

The Guardians auditioned several players for second base during Cactus League play, and it's still not clear who will be the primary starter. Two players in the competition, Juan Brito and Angel Martinez, were optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Friday, leaving Freeman (four starts), Gabriel Arias (10) and Daniel Schneemann (one) in camp The three can field multiple positions and would give manager Stephen Vogt mix-and-match options. Freeman (1.080 OPS, eight extra-base hits) has been the best hitter among the three this spring.