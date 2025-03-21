Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Freeman headshot

Tyler Freeman News: Starts at second base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 4:48pm

Freeman started at second base and went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a triple and an RBI in Friday's spring game against the Giants.

The Guardians auditioned several players for second base during Cactus League play, and it's still not clear who will be the primary starter. Two players in the competition, Juan Brito and Angel Martinez, were optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Friday, leaving Freeman (four starts), Gabriel Arias (10) and Daniel Schneemann (one) in camp The three can field multiple positions and would give manager Stephen Vogt mix-and-match options. Freeman (1.080 OPS, eight extra-base hits) has been the best hitter among the three this spring.

Tyler Freeman
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now