Tyler Freeman News: Two hits Wednesday

Freeman went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Rangers.

Freeman made his first start since returning from paternity leave and hit third in the order. All of his production came in the fifth inning, singling in a run while coming around to score later in the frame. Freeman had been in a slump prior to Wednesday's game, collecting only one hit across his last 15 at-bats. He should continue to mix into the lineup as Colorado's part-time right fielder.