Tyler Gentry News: Gets minor-league deal with Detroit

The Tigers signed Gentry to a minor-league contract and optioned him to Triple-A Toledo on Saturday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Gentry appeared in 86 games for Triple-A Omaha in 2025, where he posted a .206/.284/.371 slash line with four steals, nine home runs and 34 RBI in 332 plate appearances. He appeared in three major-league games for the Royals in 2024, though he's unlikely to see any action for the Tigers unless Detroit are in desperate need for outfield depth.