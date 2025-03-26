Fantasy Baseball
Tyler Gilbert

Tyler Gilbert Injury: Headed to injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Gilbert (undisclosed) will begin the season on the injured list, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear what exactly Gilbert is dealing with that will cause him to miss the first 15 days of the season, but the White Sox should provide some more information once the move becomes official. The 31-year-old lefty allowed five earned runs while striking out six batters in nine innings during spring training, and he's likely to assume a multi-inning relief role in Chicago once he's healthy.

Tyler Gilbert
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
