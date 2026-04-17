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Tyler Gilbert News: Back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

The White Sox optioned Gilbert to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Gilbert was recalled by the White Sox ahead of Wednesday's game against the Rays, when he allowed four runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two batters across 1.2 innings. He'll return to Triple-A while the White Sox promote Doug Nikhazy in a corresponding move.

Tyler Gilbert
Chicago White Sox
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