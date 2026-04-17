Tyler Gilbert News: Back to Triple-A
The White Sox optioned Gilbert to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
Gilbert was recalled by the White Sox ahead of Wednesday's game against the Rays, when he allowed four runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two batters across 1.2 innings. He'll return to Triple-A while the White Sox promote Doug Nikhazy in a corresponding move.
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