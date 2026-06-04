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Tyler Gilbert News: Back with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

The White Sox reinstated Gilbert from the family medical emergency list Thursday.

Gilbert will rejoin the active roster after spending a few days away from the team to tend to a family emergency. He's given up four runs over 2.2 innings in the majors this season but owns a 2.12 ERA and 0.65 WHIP at Triple-A Charlotte since being sent down to the minors in mid-April. Chris Murphy was optioned to Charlotte in a corresponding move.

Tyler Gilbert
Chicago White Sox
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