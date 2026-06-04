Tyler Gilbert News: Back with team

The White Sox reinstated Gilbert from the family medical emergency list Thursday.

Gilbert will rejoin the active roster after spending a few days away from the team to tend to a family emergency. He's given up four runs over 2.2 innings in the majors this season but owns a 2.12 ERA and 0.65 WHIP at Triple-A Charlotte since being sent down to the minors in mid-April. Chris Murphy was optioned to Charlotte in a corresponding move.