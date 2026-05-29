Tyler Gilbert News: Joins big-league roster
The White Sox recalled Gilbert from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
With Jordan Leasure headed to the injured list with a right flexor strain, Gilbert will join Chicago's bullpen mix. The left-hander has appeared in two games for the White Sox this season, allowing six runs on four hits and three walks with two strikeouts across 2.2 innings.
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