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Tyler Gilbert News: Joins big-league roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

The White Sox recalled Gilbert from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

With Jordan Leasure headed to the injured list with a right flexor strain, Gilbert will join Chicago's bullpen mix. The left-hander has appeared in two games for the White Sox this season, allowing six runs on four hits and three walks with two strikeouts across 2.2 innings.

Tyler Gilbert
Chicago White Sox
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