Tyler Gilbert News: Making return to Chicago
The White Sox recalled Gilbert from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.
Chicago will swap a pair of left-handed relievers on the active roster, as Gilbert comes up from Charlotte to replace Brandon Eisert, who was demoted to Triple-A. In addition to giving the White Sox another southpaw in the bullpen, Gilbert is capable of covering multiple innings when needed to mop up.
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