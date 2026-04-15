Tyler Gilbert headshot

Tyler Gilbert News: Making return to Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

The White Sox recalled Gilbert from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.

Chicago will swap a pair of left-handed relievers on the active roster, as Gilbert comes up from Charlotte to replace Brandon Eisert, who was demoted to Triple-A. In addition to giving the White Sox another southpaw in the bullpen, Gilbert is capable of covering multiple innings when needed to mop up.

Tyler Gilbert
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Gilbert See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Gilbert See More
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
MLB
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
Author Image
Erik Halterman
272 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 29
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 29
Author Image
Chris Bennett
351 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Aces Out of Pocket
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Aces Out of Pocket
Author Image
Todd Zola
July 15, 2023