Tyler Gilbert News: Optioned to Triple-A

The White Sox optioned Gilbert to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.

The move corresponds with the addition of left-hander Bryan Hudson, whom the White Sox claimed off waivers from the Mets on Friday. Gilbert struggled against the Brewers on Opening Day on Thursday, when he allowed two runs on two hits and one walk across one inning of work. He'll get more reps in Triple-A and could return to the majors later this season when the White Sox require additional depth out of the bullpen.