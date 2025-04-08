Tyler Gilbert News: Rejoins big-league bullpen

The White Sox reinstated Gilbert (knee) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

Chicago sent left-hander Brandon Eisert to Triple-A Charlotte to make room on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen for Gilbert. The right-hander opened the season on the shelf due to left knee inflammation, but he checked out healthy after making two rehab appearances for Charlotte last week. He'll operate as a multi-inning option in relief.