Tyler Gilbert News: Steps away from team
The White Sox placed Gilbert on the family medical emergency list Sunday.
The left-hander was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday and will now step away from the team for a few days to be with his family for unspecified reasons. Gilbert will be eligible to rejoin the active roster after three days and can remain on the family medical emergency list for up to a week. Chris Murphy was called up Sunday to round out Chicago's bullpen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Gilbert See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Gilbert See More