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Tyler Gilbert News: Steps away from team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

The White Sox placed Gilbert on the family medical emergency list Sunday.

The left-hander was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday and will now step away from the team for a few days to be with his family for unspecified reasons. Gilbert will be eligible to rejoin the active roster after three days and can remain on the family medical emergency list for up to a week. Chris Murphy was called up Sunday to round out Chicago's bullpen.

Tyler Gilbert
Chicago White Sox
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