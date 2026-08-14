Tyler Glasnow headshot

Tyler Glasnow Injury: Dominant in third rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Glasnow (back) tossed 3.2 hitless and scoreless innings in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, walking two batters and striking out eight.

Glasnow had been slated for four innings and/or 60 total pitches; the veteran hurler didn't quite reach the innings mark, but he tossed a hearty 67 pitches (39 strikes). The right-hander looked good in yielding just one run over 4.2 frames with a 3:1 K:BB across his initial two rehab appearances, but Friday's outing was by far the best he's been since returning to game action. Glasnow is expected to log one more minor-league outing -- likely sometime next week -- before potentially being activated and returning to the big-league club's rotation.

Tyler Glasnow
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Glasnow See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Glasnow See More
Week 16 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 16 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
26 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Struggles Against Lefties
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Struggles Against Lefties
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
44 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash Heading Into Summer
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash Heading Into Summer
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
67 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash Entering June
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash Entering June
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
74 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as May Concludes
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as May Concludes
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
81 days ago