Tyler Glasnow Injury: Exits start with back injury
Glasnow was removed from Wednesday's start in Houston after just one inning with lower-back pain, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
After allowing one run in the first inning, Glasnow felt something in his back on a warm-up pitch before the second. He was visited by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and the trainer and then walked off the field after a brief conversation. Glasnow is tentatively slated to face the Giants at home next week, but it's too soon to say whether he has a chance to make that start.
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