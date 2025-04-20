Tyler Glasnow Injury: Expected to make next start

Glasnow (lower leg) is expected to make his next start Sunday versus the Pirates, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Glasnow departed Sunday's 1-0 win over the Rangers in the fifth inning due to cramping in his right lower leg, but manager Dave Roberts said following the game that the right-hander will likely be set for his next turn in the rotation. Glasnow tossed four scoreless innings before leaving the game Sunday, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out six batters. Through four starts in 2025, the right-hander has compiled a 3.71 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 23 strikeouts over 17 innings.