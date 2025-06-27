Tyler Glasnow Injury: Has rough rehab outing

Glasnow (shoulder) tossed 2.1 innings in a rehab outing with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Glasnow was slated to throw three innings Friday, but he needed 66 pitches to get seven outs. The veteran right-hander used up most of his leash in the first frame, when he threw 40 pitches and gave up four runs. While Glasnow walked just one batter in the start, his control was off, as only 37 of his 66 offerings were strikes. On a positive note, Glasnow's fastball velocity sat at 96.6 mph, and he induced a solid nine whiffs. He's slated for at least one more rehab appearance, and given where he's at in terms of his pitch count, Glasnow could return to the Dodgers around the All-Star break.