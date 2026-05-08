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Tyler Glasnow Injury: Lands on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

The Dodgers placed Glasnow on the 15-day injured list Friday with lower-back spasms.

Manager Dave Roberts said Friday that MRI results on Glasnow's back didn't reveal anything significant, per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, but the Dodgers will send him to the injured list to be safe. Paul Gervase was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move to give Los Angeles some extra bullpen depth, and Roki Sasaki could get the nod to make a few extra starts while Glasnow is sidelined.

Tyler Glasnow
Los Angeles Dodgers
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