Tyler Glasnow Injury: Not yet throwing off mound

Glasnow (back) has not yet resumed throwing off a mound after his back flared up, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Glasnow had been given the green light to play catch, but he's still experiencing back discomfort, which is why he hasn't returned to throwing off a mound. He'll presumably need to throw off flat ground without issue before advancing to mound work, at which point a timetable for his return could start to come into focus. Chen notes that Glasnow has been temporarily shut down from throwing for the time being.