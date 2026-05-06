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Tyler Glasnow Injury: Nursing back spasms

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 2:24pm

Glasnow was removed from Wednesday's start against the Astros due to back spasms, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Glasnow relayed to reporters that he felt his back "gave out" during a warm-up throw before the second inning, and he didn't feel much better on his next attempt. He spent time on the injured list in 2024 due to back spasms, and he'll get an MRI to determine whether he'll need a stint on the IL, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. For now, Glasnow is tentatively slated to start next week at home against San Francisco.

Tyler Glasnow
Los Angeles Dodgers
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