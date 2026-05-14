Tyler Glasnow Injury: Progressing with catch
Glasnow (back) has been playing catch the last few days as of Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Glasnow plans to get back on a mound soon in his recovery and if that goes well he might be promptly inserted back into the rotation. The right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list due to lower back spasms May 8.
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