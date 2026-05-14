Tyler Glasnow headshot

Tyler Glasnow Injury: Progressing with catch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Glasnow (back) has been playing catch the last few days as of Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Glasnow plans to get back on a mound soon in his recovery and if that goes well he might be promptly inserted back into the rotation. The right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list due to lower back spasms May 8.

Tyler Glasnow
Los Angeles Dodgers
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