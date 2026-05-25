Tyler Glasnow Injury: Resumes throwing
Glasnow (back) played catch Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Glasnow had to be shut down for a bit after his back flared up on him when he was playing catch, but he's progressed enough to start tossing the ball around again. He will likely need to throw on flat ground at least a couple more times before progressing to mound work. A timetable for Glasnow's return to the Dodgers' rotation won't become clearer until he's throwing off the bump without issue.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Glasnow See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)3 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL West6 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers19 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week23 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week30 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Glasnow See More