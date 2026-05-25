Tyler Glasnow Injury: Resumes throwing

Glasnow (back) played catch Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Glasnow had to be shut down for a bit after his back flared up on him when he was playing catch, but he's progressed enough to start tossing the ball around again. He will likely need to throw on flat ground at least a couple more times before progressing to mound work. A timetable for Glasnow's return to the Dodgers' rotation won't become clearer until he's throwing off the bump without issue.