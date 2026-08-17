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Tyler Glasnow Injury: Slated to make another rehab start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Glasnow (back) is scheduled to make another minor-league rehab start Wednesday, and he could then rejoin the Dodgers' rotation during a road trip that begins Aug. 25 and ends Aug. 30, MLB.com reports.

Glasnow tossed 67 pitches in his most recent rehab outing with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 14, and he dominated with 3.2 hitless frames while striking out eight batters. The star right-hander is expected to toss five innings or approximately 75 pitches in his upcoming rehab appearance Wednesday, which is likely to be his last before being activated from the 60-day IL, assuming he doesn't have any setbacks. That puts Glasnow on track to return to the big-league club as soon as Aug. 25, when Los Angeles kicks off a three-game series in Atlanta.

Tyler Glasnow
Los Angeles Dodgers
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