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Tyler Glasnow Injury: Stalled in throwing progression

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts relayed Saturday that Glasnow (back) "hasn't gotten over the hump" to increase his throwing progression beyond playing catch, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Glasnow landed on the 15-day injured list in early May due to lower-back spasms. He progressed enough in his recovery to resume throwing Monday, but Roberts noted that Glasnow has been unable to "let it rip." The Dodgers will have a better sense of Glasnow's recovery timeline once he's cleared to throw off the mound.

Tyler Glasnow
Los Angeles Dodgers
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