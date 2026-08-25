Tyler Glasnow News: Activated ahead of Tuesday's start

The Dodgers activated Glasnow (back) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Out since early May due to lower-back spasms, Glasnow will make his long-awaited return to the Dodgers' rotation with a start Tuesday in Atlanta. The right-hander yielded looked sharp in four rehab starts, allowing two runs with a 20:4 K:BB over 13.2 innings. Glasnow went 5.1 frames and threw 77 pitches in his final rehab outing, so he could be somewhat limited from a pitch count perspective Tuesday.