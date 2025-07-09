Tyler Glasnow News: Comes off IL ahead of start

The Dodgers reinstated Glasnow (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list in advance of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Brewers in Milwaukee.

Los Angeles optioned reliever Alexis Diaz to Triple-A Oklahoma City to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster for Glasnow, who will make his first start for the Dodgers since April 27 after he was sidelined for more than two months while recovering from right shoulder inflammation. Over his three rehab starts at Triple-A, Glasnow turned in an 8.31 ERA and 2.08 WHIP in 8.2 innings, but he at least appears to be close to fully stretched out after tossing 78 pitches in his final outing with Oklahoma City last Thursday. With the All-Star break on the horizon, however, the Dodgers may not be keen on pushing Glasnow past the 90-pitch mark Wednesday.