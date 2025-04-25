Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Tyler Glasnow headshot

Tyler Glasnow News: Confirmed for next start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Glasnow (lower leg) is listed as the Dodgers' scheduled starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Pirates in Los Angeles.

Glasnow was lifted after four innings during his previous start Sunday against the Rangers after experiencing right lower leg cramps, but the Dodgers never expected him to miss any turns through the rotation as a result of the issue. After rehydrating and getting some extra time to recover, Glasnow shouldn't face any workload restrictions Sunday while he takes the hill on six days' rest. Though he sports an elevated walk rate (13.9 percent) through his first four starts, most of Glasnow's other ratios (3.71 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 31.9 K%) have been solid, so fantasy managers shouldn't have any qualms about making him active Sunday in a home matchup against one of baseball's weaker offenses.

Tyler Glasnow
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now