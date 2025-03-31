Tyler Glasnow News: Cruises to victory in 2025 debut

Glasnow (1-0) pitched five scoreless innings in a win over Atlanta on Monday, allowing two hits and issuing three walks while striking out eight batters.

Glasnow didn't get his first start until the Dodgers' sixth game of the campaign due partly to the fact that over a week went by between the team's season-opening two-game set in Tokyo, Japan and its stateside opener in Los Angeles. Nonetheless, the right-hander looked like an ace in his 2025 debut, racking up 13 whiffs and eight punchouts while cruising through five scoreless frames. Atlanta didn't manage any extra-base hits off Glasnow and got just one runner to third base. Glasnow has had trouble avoiding injuries throughout his career, but if he can stay healthy he figures to be a vital part of Los Angeles' vaunted rotation.