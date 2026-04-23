Tyler Glasnow News: Dominant in eight shutout innings

Glasnow (3-0) earned the win Thursday against the Giants, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk in eight innings. He struck out nine.

The star right-hander almost completely shut down the San Francisco bats Thursday, allowing just a pair of baserunners on the afternoon. Glasnow matched a season high in punchouts and also registered an impressive 16 whiffs, firing a season-high 105 pitches in his longest outing of 2026 so far. Glasnow is off to a phenomenal start, sporting a 2.45 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 38:7 K:BB over 33 frames, and he's next set for a favorable home matchup versus Miami.