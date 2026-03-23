Tyler Glasnow headshot

Tyler Glasnow News: Dominant in final spring start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Glasnow tossed five innings in an exhibition start against the Angels on Sunday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out 11 batters.

Glasnow gave up a solo homer to Jorge Soler in the second inning, but the veteran hurler was otherwise extraordinarily sharp, especially with his curveball -- all 11 of his punchouts came on that offering. The right-hander racked up a whopping 18 whiffs and worked up to 88 pitches, 50 of which were strikes. Glasnow has long flashed the stuff of a potential Cy Young contender, but he's had trouble staying healthy throughout his career. He'll look to change that narrative in 2026, beginning with his first projected regular-season start Friday at home against Arizona.

Tyler Glasnow
Los Angeles Dodgers
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