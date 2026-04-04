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Tyler Glasnow News: Fans nine in six strong innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 10:16pm

Glasnow (1-0) earned the win Saturday against the Nationals, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out nine.

That's now back-to-back outings with six innings of two-run ball to begin the season for Glasnow, who fired 101 pitches Saturday. The right-hander was granted plenty of cushion, with the Dodgers mounting an early 6-0 lead, and he managed to hold Washington to just two runs despite yielding three extra-base hits. Glasnow owns a sharp 15:3 K:BB so far, and he'll be looking for similar results in next weekend's scheduled start at home versus the Rangers.

Tyler Glasnow
Los Angeles Dodgers
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