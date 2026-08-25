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Tyler Glasnow News: Fans seven in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Glasnow did not factor into the decision Tuesday against Atlanta, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out seven over five innings.

Following a lengthy absence due to lower-back spasms, Glasnow made his first start since May 6. He was rocky out of the gate, allowing four singles and three runs in the first inning, but would go on to blank Atlanta over his final four frames, including a stretch of five consecutive strikeouts. The right-hander's swing-and-miss stuff remained sharp despite the long layoff, as he generated 15 whiffs and has now recorded at least seven strikeouts in six of his eight starts this season. Glasnow now owns a 3.02 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 56:13 K:BB across 44.2 innings and is scheduled to face St. Louis next Tuesday.

Tyler Glasnow
Los Angeles Dodgers
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