Tyler Glasnow News: Fans six in third spring outing

Glasnow pitched three innings in a Cactus League contest against the White Sox on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out six batters.

Glasnow pushed his pitched count up to 53 pitches (33 strikes) in the outing while averaging 96.4 mph with his fastball. The only run he allowed came on a solo homer by Miguel Vargas in the second inning. Through three Cactus League starts, Glasnow has given up three runs on six hits while posting a 10:1 K:BB over six innings.