Tyler Glasnow News: Implodes in no-decision

Glasnow did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Phillies, allowing five runs on two hits and five walks with two strikeouts over two innings.

Glasnow was handed a two-run lead in the first inning but came undone in the third as rain began to fall in Philadelphia. He gave up a run and allowed five consecutive batters to reach base before being pulled for Alex Vesia, who promptly surrendered a grand slam on his first pitch. The 31-year-old owns a 6.43 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 10:8 K:BB across seven innings this season and will try to rebound at home against the Cubs next weekend.