Tyler Glasnow News: Issues six walks Wednesday
Glasnow did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Marlins, allowing two runs on three hits and six walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out nine.
While it was the first time Glasnow failed to make it through six innings this season, the right-hander managed to limit the damage by matching a season high in strikeouts despite issuing a season high six walks -- he hadn't issued more than two free passes in any of his prior five starts. Glasnow's ERA sits at 2.56 with a stellar 0.83 WHIP and 47:13 K:BB across 38.2 innings this year. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Astros on the road in his next outing.
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