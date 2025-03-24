Tyler Glasnow News: Racks up nine Ks in final tune-up

Glasnow pitched five innings in an exhibition contest against the Angels on Monday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out nine batters.

Glasnow gave up a home run to the first batter he faced (Taylor Ward), then surrendered a single to Mike Trout two batters later. From then on, the right-handed hurler was almost perfect, as he retired 14 of the final 15 hitters he faced. Glasnow induced 15 whiffs among his 73 pitches in the outing and topped out at 98.2 mph on the radar gun. The Dodgers have lined up Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki to take the mound during their first home series beginning Thursday, so Glasnow will have to wait until next Monday versus Atlanta to make his first start of the regular season.