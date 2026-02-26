Tyler Glasnow headshot

Tyler Glasnow News: Smooth in Cactus League debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Glasnow tossed two-plus innings against the White Sox in a Cactus League contest Thursday, allowing one run on one hit and no walks while striking out four batters.

Glasnow carved up Chicago in the first inning, striking out the side on 14 pitches. He retired the side in order again in the second, then allowed a single to the only batter he faced in the third, with that runner coming around to score following Glasnow's departure. Overall, the right-hander threw 22 of 32 pitches for strikes, got six whiffs and averaged 96.7 mph on his fastball. Glasnow is a key part of the Dodgers' impressive rotation and figures to be a big asset in fantasy if he can stay healthy.

Tyler Glasnow
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Glasnow See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Glasnow See More
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
7 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: NL Starting Pitching
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: NL Starting Pitching
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
9 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
22 days ago
Pitcher Rebound Candidates for 2026
MLB
Pitcher Rebound Candidates for 2026
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
28 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
35 days ago