Tyler Glasnow News: Solid in season debut
Glasnow allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six batters over six innings in a no-decision against Arizona on Saturday.
Glasnow was a little shaky early in the outing, yielding two runs on four hits over his first three innings. However, he settled down after that, allowing just one baserunner (on a walk) across his final three frames. The Dodgers were unable to generate much offense while he was in the game, but a late Will Smith two-run homer took Glasnow off the hook for the loss. Overall, the veteran right-hander threw 57 of 90 pitches for strikes and was able to give fantasy managers a quality start. He's lined up to next face the Nationals on the road.
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