Tyler Glasnow headshot

Tyler Glasnow News: Solid in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Glasnow allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six batters over six innings in a no-decision against Arizona on Saturday.

Glasnow was a little shaky early in the outing, yielding two runs on four hits over his first three innings. However, he settled down after that, allowing just one baserunner (on a walk) across his final three frames. The Dodgers were unable to generate much offense while he was in the game, but a late Will Smith two-run homer took Glasnow off the hook for the loss. Overall, the veteran right-hander threw 57 of 90 pitches for strikes and was able to give fantasy managers a quality start. He's lined up to next face the Nationals on the road.

Tyler Glasnow
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Glasnow See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Glasnow See More
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets
MLB
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
8 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
15 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
16 days ago