Tyler Glasnow News: Throws first live BP of spring
Glasnow (side) completed his first live batting practice session of spring training Monday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Glasnow dealt with a sore side while making appearances out of the bullpen in the final two games of the Dodgers' World Series victory over the Blue Jays, but the right-hander appears to have had a normal offseason before he reported to spring training last week. Though sustained health has been a rarity for Glasnow during his career, he at least appears to be heading into this spring in a better spot than last year, when he was coming back from an elbow sprain that brought an early end to his 2024 season. Glasnow didn't experience any elbow-related problems during the 2025 regular season but was sidelined for over two months due to shoulder inflammation and also missed a start in August due to back tightness. He remained effective when available, however, finishing with a 3.19 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 106:43 K:BB over 90.1 innings.
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions12 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Pitcher Rebound Candidates for 202618 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30025 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Starting Pitcher Prospects31 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 NL East Bold Predictions48 days ago