Tyler Glasnow headshot

Tyler Glasnow News: Throws first live BP of spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Glasnow (side) completed his first live batting practice session of spring training Monday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Glasnow dealt with a sore side while making appearances out of the bullpen in the final two games of the Dodgers' World Series victory over the Blue Jays, but the right-hander appears to have had a normal offseason before he reported to spring training last week. Though sustained health has been a rarity for Glasnow during his career, he at least appears to be heading into this spring in a better spot than last year, when he was coming back from an elbow sprain that brought an early end to his 2024 season. Glasnow didn't experience any elbow-related problems during the 2025 regular season but was sidelined for over two months due to shoulder inflammation and also missed a start in August due to back tightness. He remained effective when available, however, finishing with a 3.19 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 106:43 K:BB over 90.1 innings.

Tyler Glasnow
Los Angeles Dodgers
