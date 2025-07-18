Tyler Glasnow News: Unlucky loss Friday

Glasnow (1-1) allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings to take the loss Friday versus the Brewers.

Glasnow was excellent, limiting the damage to Caleb Durbin's RBI double in the fifth inning, but Milwaukee's Quinn Priester was just a bit better. Both of Glasnow's starts have been against the Brewers since he returned from a shoulder injury, and he's allowed just two runs (one earned) while posting an 11:4 K:BB over 11 innings across those outings. The right-hander is at a 3.10 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 34:15 K:BB through 29 innings over seven starts this season. Glasnow also topped the 85-pitch mark for the second outing in a row, landing 53 of 88 pitches for strikes, so there should be no concerns about his workload moving forward.