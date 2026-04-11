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Tyler Glasnow News: Yields four runs in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Glasnow allowed four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven over six innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Friday.

Glasnow gave up a three-run home run to Corey Seager in the third inning and a solo shot to Wyatt Langford in the fifth. This was Glasnow's third straight six-inning start to begin the year, but he he struggled a bit more in this one due to the long balls. He's still been decent so far with a 4.00 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 22:4 K:BB across 18 innings. The right-hander is projected to make his next start on the road in Colorado.

Tyler Glasnow
Los Angeles Dodgers
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