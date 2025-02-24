Tyler Glasnow News: Yields two runs in spring debut

Glasnow pitched one inning against Cincinnati in a Cactus League contest Monday, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out two batters.

Glasnow struck out the first two batters he faced before giving up three straight hits, including a two-run double by Austin Hays that ended with Hays getting thrown out at third base. Glasnow threw just 16 pitches in the frame, so he did some more throwing in the bullpen after he was lifted, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. The right-hander isn't scheduled to start either of the Dodgers' two Tokyo contests versus the Cubs to kick off the MLB regular season, but he's expected to pitch in one of the team's two exhibition games in Japan versus teams from the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization leading up to the series against Chicago, per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register.