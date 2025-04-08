Fantasy Baseball
Tyler Gough headshot

Tyler Gough Injury: Out for 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Single-A Modesto placed Gough on the full-season injured list as he recovers from Tommy John surgery in September, Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline reports.

Gough had a 3.21 ERA for Modesto over the first three months last year but faded in the second half before getting shut down in late August with an elbow injury that required surgery. He will miss the full season and should be fully recovered for spring training in 2026.

Tyler Gough
Seattle Mariners
